The EU ministers today rejected the two state solution in Cyprus, EU High Representative on Foreign Policy noted at a Press Conference in Brussels, following the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) convened earlier. He also reaffirmed that the Varosha status is set by UNSC resolutions, calling Turkey to refrain from provocative actions.

More specifically the HRVP noted the following after the FAC: “We are concerned about the status on the ground on Varosha.

The EU through the President of the Commission, and the President of the European Union Council have repeatedly reaffirmed the status of Varosha and called for the Turkish authority, not to create a situation that could be against the United Nations decisions”.

As he noted, “the status of Varosha set out in relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. And it`s important, as the two presidents have directly addressed it to the higher authorities in Turkey, to refrain from provocative actions”.

“Our priority is to focus on getting the Cyprus settlement talks”, he said. “We are working on trying to avoid any kind of trouble, trying to avoid to get trapped in a negative spiral again”, the HRVP noted.

“Our wish is to work on the settlement of the Cyprus issue. The EU ministers today also rejected the two state solution in Cyprus, and in that we are firmly united”, Borrell stated.

“Let`s hope that we are going to have on the following days no reasons for the calling of an extraordinary foreign affairs council”, Borrell concluded.