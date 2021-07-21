EU High Representative, Josep Borrell, has expressed deep concern over the announcements made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, on 20 July 2021, with respect to the fenced-off area of Varosha, noting that they constitute “an unacceptable unilateral decision to change the status of Varosha.”

Borrell said in a written statement that “the EU continues to be guided by the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions with respect to Varosha, which must be respected in full — including Resolutions 550 (1984) and 789 (1992).”

He stressed that “no actions should be carried out in relation to Varosha that are not in accordance with those Resolutions. The EU continues to hold the Government of Turkey responsible for the situation in Varosha. The EU will follow tomorrow’s closed consultation of the UN Security Council on Cyprus closely and decide on next steps accordingly,” he added.

Borrell said that “the EU once again underlines the need to avoid unilateral actions in breach of international law and renewed provocations, which could raise tensions on the island and compromise a return to talks on a comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus issue in line with UN Security Council resolutions.”

He noted that “the EU calls for the immediate end to restrictions on the freedom of movement of UNFICYP imposed in the Varosha area, so that the mission may patrol and implement its mandated activities.”

Moreover he stressed that “the EU remains fully committed to the comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem on the basis of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality, in accordance with the relevant UNSC Resolutions and in line with the principles on which the EU is founded and expects the same of Turkey.”

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’.

Turkey invaded Cyprus on July 20, 1974. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced on Tuesday a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.