Too hot to cook all day? We agree! That’s where Greek Deli 2 U comes in with the best traditional Greek frozen produce on offer for you! You won’t want to miss their BUY ONE GET ONE FREE offer on selected Cypriot favourites, so shop now whilst stocks last!

This is your sign to complete your next order, filled with the finest Cypriot products around!

Visit the website at www.greekdeli2u.co.uk to place your order now.

Local customers can also Click and Collect, with orders ready for same day collection from the Greek Deli 2 U warehouse in Potters Bar.

With over 600 Greek and Cypriot products to choose from, we are sure there will be something for everyone. Follow on Instagram and Facebook @greekdeli2u and subscribe to their mailing list to be the first to know about special offers and latest products.

www.greekdeli2u.co.uk