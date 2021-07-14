The Government has confirmed that England will move to Step 4 of the Roadmap out of Lockdown on 19 July

Therefore, everybody needs to remain cautious and follow the guidance on keeping yourself and others safe. This includes limiting close contact with those you don’t live with, meeting outdoors, washing your hands regularly, letting fresh air into homes and wearing a face covering in crowded areas such as public transport. People should still work from home if they can and gradually return to workplaces.

All remaining businesses are now free to reopen, including nightclubs and adult entertainment venues, with no legal limit on their capacity, or requirement to follow social distance rules. However, businesses are encouraged to follow guidance on working safely and higher risk business settings may use the NHS COVID pass as a condition of entry, to reduce the spread of COVID.

Getting your vaccine if you haven’t already had it and taking regular rapid tests are still vital ways that we can keep the virus under control.

The requirement to self-isolate and get tested immediately if you have symptoms has not changed. This requirement is law and people must isolate following notification by NHS Test and Trace. From 16 August, if you have been fully vaccinated you will be exempt from the requirement to self-isolate if you are a contact of a positive case. You will instead be advised to take a PCR test as soon as possible. You will also be exempt from self-isolation from 16 August if you are under 18 and a contact of a positive case.

The Government advises clinically extremely vulnerable people to follow the same guidance as everyone else. However, as someone who is at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill if you were to catch COVID-19, you should think particularly carefully about precautions you can continue to take.

For more info see: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-response-summer-2021-roadmap/coronavirus-how-to-stay-safe-and-help-prevent-the-spreadExternal link