A review of the council’s activity, a year after the independent Enfield Poverty and Inequality Commission report, has been published by the Council and shows the authority is making good progress in implementing the commission’s recommendations.

The Council’s update includes information on the launch of a £1.1million scheme to ensure the borough’s lowest paid residents have access to good quality food, initiatives to improve housing standards, the success of youth programmes delivered in partnership with community groups, and how the council has been improving the way it provides high quality welfare and debt advice.

It also highlights a new Neighbourhood Fund which community groups can access to run projects which will lift residents out of poverty.

Enfield Council’s Leader, Cllr Nesil Caliskan, said: “When our independent commission published its report in January 2020, we could not have predicted the year we had ahead of us and the devastating impact a global pandemic would have on local people, as it has the world over.

“It has further exposed the social, economic and health inequalities that already existed in our borough – making the commission’s recommendations more relevant than ever.

“We have made good progress since the commission published it’s report, but we know there is a huge amount still to do, working with local people, local organisations and our partners across London and nationally to tackle the causes of inequality and poverty.”

Enfield Council set up the independent commission in summer 2019, chaired by Baroness Tyler of Enfield, to better understand the forces driving poverty and inequality in the borough and to point the way to potential local solutions.

Case Study

Enfield’s Community Pantries:

Enfield Council’s Public Health team awarded seed funding for the introduction of three pantries through the Grassroots network of food hubs.

Grassroots started as a network of eight food banks but has recognised that food alone does not help people achieve financial resilience and important as food banks are during a crisis, they are a crisis intervention.

As an alternative to food banks, two pantries have been setup – one run by Phoenix Family Support Services in Bounces Road and the other led by the Methodist Church in Fore Street – and a third in Ordinance Road launching soon. Dionne John, Grassroots project manager said: “At the heart of the pantry model is advice and support to help local people address the underlying causes of food poverty.”

The Grassroots network will also be piloting the “Worrying About Money” tool through their member organisations to make sure all volunteers can effectively refer service-users to the appropriate support services. Based on this pilot project, an e-learning module will be developed and offered to all frontline staff, including schools.

Notes

The commission report and the Council’s update are available at https://new.enfield.gov.uk/services/your-council/enfield-poverty-and-inequality-commission/