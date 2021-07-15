This year marks the 47th anniversary of the fascist treacherous coup of 15th July 1974, when the Athens Junta and Grivas’ EOKA B turned their weapons against democracy and the lawful government, opening the backdoor for Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus. Since then the war sirens have been sounding every 15th July, reminding us of the twin imperialist crime committed against our people.

47 years onwards, the actions and consequences of the coup and the Turkish invasion remain an open wound on the body of Cyprus and our people. Turkey still occupies 37% of the territory of the Republic of Cyprus, imposing partition through the force of arms. The wound of the missing persons, the enclaved people in the occupied areas, the refugees and the colonisation of the occupied territories remains open.

The treacherous crime was in no way accidental, as the falsifiers of history are trying to convince us. No matter how many years have passed, this is what the thousands of people will point to and recall who fought in the resistance to defend democracy. Among them were hundreds of members of AKEL, EDON and the People’s Movement, who took the lead in blocking the road to fascism, many of them sacrificing what was most precious to them, their own lives.

47 years onwards, we will continue to point in a pressing manner the finger at those forces and circles who prepared the twin crime politically and ideologically, drawing up their plans in their barracks, namely NATO and the American CIA. Those who invested in spreading nationalism – chauvinism between the two communities, poisoning our people with hatred and bigotry. Those whose history for decades to this day is full of coups, juntas, imperialist wars and the bloody massacre of the peoples of the world serving the economic and geopolitical interests of the international plutocracy.

As EDON, we make a vow to our people and homeland that we will fight to the end for the final liberation and reunification of our country and people. The prolonged stalemate and President Anastasiades’ regressions are leading us closer and closer to partition and facilitating Turkish intransigence, Turkey’s illegal actions in Famagusta, its provocations in the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Republic of Cyprus and the plans for new partitionist fait accompli. We are adamant on the need for negotiations to be resumed from where they had remained at Crans Montana, to reach a viable solution based on principles that will free us from the occupation and reunite our homeland and people. A solution of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality as outlined in the relevant UN resolutions, with a single sovereignty, a single citizenship and a single international personality.

EDON, calls on all young people to participate at the Event of Remembrance and Honour organised by AKEL to denounce the coup and the invasion, on Thursday 15th July, at the Lakatamia amphitheatre at 20:00 p.m.. It will be preceded by a Youth March at 19:00 p.m., starting from the Lakatamia A.E.L. club.