Barnet’s first ever summer festival, Discover Barnet Presents, launched on Friday 2 July with an open air screen in Victoria Park, Finchley. Despite the unpredictable and slightly soggy weather, the event has brought Barnet residents together to enjoy films and sports on the big screen, which continues to Sunday 11 July.

To kick things off, over one hundred school children from Manorside and Tudor Primary Schools gathered together with local residents on Friday morning to watch Finding Nemo. The Worshipful Mayor of Barnet, Cllr Alison Cornelius, presented the Year 3 and 4 pupils with ‘Litter Critter’ badges as a ‘thank you’ for taking part in Barnet’s Pick it, Bag it, Bin it! initiative in Victoria Park, and for doing their part to help keep our parks and green spaces clean and tidy for all to enjoy.

The open air screen in Victoria Park continues throughout the weekend, with a packed line-up of family friendly films, community programming, fitness sessions and Wimbledon matches, and comes to a close when England take on Italy in the Euros Final on Sunday night.

Programme highlights include:

Thursday 8 July

4.30pm Trolls World Tour (U)

7pm: Bohemian Rhapsody (12A)

This showing is ticketed, click here to book.External link

Friday 9 July

4.30pm The Goonies (12A)

8pm Beetlejuice (12A)

This showing is ticketed, click here to book.External link

Saturday 10 July

10.30am Moana (U)

4.30pm Romeo + Juliet (12A)

7.45pm Black Panther (12A)

This showing is ticketed, click here to book.External link

Sunday 11 July

10.30am Amazing Grace (U)

4.30pm The Princess Bride (PG)

8pm Euros Final: England vs. Italy (fully booked*)

For the full open air screen programme, visit www.engage.barnet.gov.uk/discoverbarnetpresents-openairscreen

The majority of the open air screen programming is free and unticketed, but this week’s three headline films are £5 per ticket, with free entry for under 12s. All proceeds from ticket charges go directly towards the delivery of the festival programme, supporting Barnet’s local businesses, traders and communities to take part.

*If you have a ticket to the Euros final, please arrive 30 minutes before kick-off. If you have not arrived by the start of the game, your ticket may be reallocated.

The open air screen at Victoria Park is the first of many Discover Barnet Presents events that are taking place throughout the borough this summer. Visit the website to find out what’s coming up next: www.engage.barnet.gov.uk/discoverbarnetpresentsExternal link