Most of us have had struggles in our life, because that’s the way life is. Life is a rollercoaster ride of events with ups and downs. Some are major downs, like traumatic events that can lead to severe scaring in our lives. If the scaring is so severe that it holds you back from living and enjoying the present or future, isn’t that a shame, as you then miss out on life itself and the good times that it has to offer. Rather than hold back completely, is it not better to use the past experience wisely, as you have learned from it, and approach with caution for forthcoming situations? This then allows for some highs of ecstatic up moments in life once again.

Some people seem to get stuck and think it is only them that has suffered or suffering, and that no one has encountered such awful distress, or even gone through anything that is so traumatic as what they are or have gone through. Of course that is not so, it’s just that some handle things in a different way. They just let things go – ‘It is what it is’ – they deal with it and continue. It is not because they are heartless, but because they use acceptance of ‘what is meant to be is meant to be.’

If a driver never got back in the car after an accident, their everyday life would then be restricted on travelling and limited to other forms of travel only. If a little air turbulence on the one occasion of flight travel, out of all the many times you had previously travelled with no turbulence at all, stops you enjoying future holidays or seeing family abroad, is that not sad that you will miss out on all those fabulous possibilities of great times and opportunity.

Rather than being fully defeated, does it not make sense to just stand up once again like a boxer, prepare yourself with caution and guard yourself better for the next round of whatever is thrown at you in life. Is that not the better challenge?

You don’t have to forget what has happened in the past completely in order to move on and enjoy the present, but don’t let it hold you back from living in the moment and enjoying the here and now. I actually use the bad experience to its advantage to help me get through. I look back and think to myself, does this current problem exceed my worse traumatic event I have been through, and if it doesn’t, then it is minor compared and not really worth losing sleep over.

If you have had one or many bad traumatic experiences in life, or possibly one bad relationship or even more than one, are you really going to tar everyone with the same brush? Every situation, every day and every person is different, therefore each should be treated differently, or you hinder new found beginnings, joy or progression.

Take a leap of faith, get back in that driver’s seat and take control of your destiny and path, don’t rely on the sat nav all the time. Sometimes getting a little lost and diverting your path leads you to a better route than you ever hoped for or could possibly even imagine.

Look at life as a journey! Don’t dwell on the past and or negative thoughts. Learn from the experience. Talk about it, Explore your attachment style. Feel pain and heal. Forgive past hurts, accept that it just happened. Don’t play or allow to be the victim. Don’t expect an apology. Don’t wait for closure. Accept the truth and be thankful you know now where you stand. Reflect realistically, Appreciate the good times and memories. Distance yourself for a while. Step away from the toxicity behaviour of those that create it around you. Change the people around you. Focus inward and focus on today. Focus on all the current blessings of now and those to come with gratitude. Claim ownership take control of your own life. Re-evaluate and venture out with a fresh approach. Have faith and trust the process. Prioritize self-care. Don’t deny your own needs. Look back with no regret, Take a chance!

Love and Sparkles

Samsara x