Lethal Nationalism: Genocide of the Greeks 1913-1923 is a full feature documentary that chronicles the genocide of the Greeks, and other indigenous Christians, at the hands of the Ottoman and Nationalist Turks.

3,000 years of history, destroyed and almost erased in only 10 years, 1913-1923.

Lethal Nationalism explores this dark chapter of history with, survivor interviews, historic film footage, informative graphics and illustrations along with contextual analysis from leading academics.

Nearly a million Greeks were killed, while millions more were uprooted from their ancestral homelands in Asia Minor (Turkey), Pontos, and Eastern Thrace as part of the Ottoman and Nationalist Turks’ campaign of ethnic cleansing of its indigenous non Turkish populations. The Genocide annihilated the Greek, Armenian and Assyrian Christian populations.

This tragic event, the first Genocide of the 20th century, has been kept silent for 100 years.

This Genocide became the model for all Genocides to follow, less than 20 years later, the Holocaust was put in motion.

Lethal Nationalism exposes the events of the past with current efforts by the government of Turkey to deny its nation’s complicity in this genocide and to suppress those of its citizens who have the courage to testify to the contrary.

As Edmund Burke said, “All that is necessary for evil to succeed is that good men do nothing.”

Bill Kurtis, legendary Documentarian and television news anchorman, narrates this powerful documentary. “This production is one of the most important projects that I’ve ever been associated with and it provides a sobering lesson as to why we should never forget the suffering that is caused by genocide,” he said.

This documentary has been in the making for the last 8 years. It has been a laborious journey and a major project of the Asia Minor and Pontos Research Center.

