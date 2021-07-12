Islington Council and GLL are offering hundreds of free swimming lessons to children and families in Islington’s pools this summer.

Free swimming lessons are on offer for under-3s accompanied by an adult , children aged 4-16, and also for families to learn to swim and enjoy the pool in family swim lessons.

For more information and to book, email [email protected] Spaces are limited, please get in touch soon.

All council pools, run by GLL – Archway Leisure Centre, Cally Pool and Gym, Highbury Pool and Ironmonger Row Baths – are taking part.

Cllr Nurullah Turan, Islington Council’s Executive Member for Health and Social Care, said: “We’re determined to make Islington a fairer place, and we want to help make it easier for our residents to stay healthy and active.

“We’re very pleased to be offering hundreds of places in free swimming courses for children and young people of all ages, and families this summer, in our excellent local swimming pools.

“There’s never been a better time to learn how to swim – and we welcome people across our borough to get in touch now to find out more and book a space.”

Tyron Fuller, GLL Partnership Manager, said: “We are proud to be supporting the local community in Islington with free swimming lessons this summer.

“It’s been a challenging year, with so many of our children and families losing out on the opportunity to learn to swim and enjoy our local pools due to the pandemic. But now we have the opportunity to make up for lost time and there has never been a better time to start learning to swim.

“Combining the importance of water safety, with fun activities, our lessons offer a great way to get active and stay safe this summer.”