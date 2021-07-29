Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian Issues and Overseas Cypriots, Fotis Fotiou, said on Wednesday that diaspora issues are among the most important tools of the wider cooperation of Cyprus and Greece with third countries.

Speaking at the 13th General Assembly of World Hellenic Inter-Parliamentary Association in the Greek Parliament, Fotiou noted that the diaspora can play a very important role, especially for the security and peace in the region, which is the ultimate goal of the cooperation with other countries. He added that the diaspora issues are among the most important tools of the wider cooperation of Cyprus and Greece with third countries.

Referring to the existing cooperation of Cyprus and Greece with Israel, Egypt and Armenia, based on which actions related to the diaspora are implemented, he announced the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation on Diaspora issues between Cyprus-Greece-Lebanon as well as between Cyprus-Greece-Ireland and Cyprus-Greece-Jordan, as soon as this becomes possible.

He underlined that the priority of the strategy concerning Greeks abroad is the active participation of the youth, through programs and events covering the culture and history of each country.

Referring to the Cyprus issue, he said that the solution must be fully in line with international law, the EU principles and values and the UN SC resolutions. Concluding, he said that the most tragic aspect of the Cyprus problem is the humanitarian issue of the missing persons.

Since the Turkish invasion against Cyprus in 1974, the fate of hundreds of people remains unknown.