Members of the Cypriot diaspora and friends are urged to donate to the official Cyprus Forest Fire Relief Fund to support the victims of the fires in the mountains of Larnaca and Limassol, according to an email from the Federation of Cypriot American Organizations (FCAO).

The deadly brush fire that claimed four lives and was described as the most destructive blaze in Cyprus’ 61-year history as an independent republic was fully under control by Monday, July 5, Cypriot authorities said.

Cyprus’ Forestry Department said more than 600 people managed to contain the blaze early Monday after it scorched more than 55 square kilometers (21 square miles), forcing the evacuation of nine villages and burning down homes, businesses, orchards, and forest.

The FCAO’s Tasoula Manaridis shared via email the details for those who would like to donate to the relief fund set up by the Republic of Cyprus and The Presidential Commissioner’s Office and supported by POMAK, PSEKA, and NEPOMAK:

Account Name: Support to affected victims of the fire in mountains area of Larnaca and Limassol

Account number: 6001027

IBAN: CY 42 0010 0001 0000 0000 0600 1027

SWIFT (BIC) Code: CBCYCY2N

Bank: Central Bank of Cyprus

For more information, contact the FCAO by phone: 516-399-2295.