Devastating blaze under control, says Forestry Department

The deadly blaze that affected communities in Limassol and Larnaca district over the weekend is now under control, according to an announcement issued by the Forestry Department on Monday morning.

In the statement it said the fire which started at the Arakapa community at 13:50 on Saturday and spread to Eptagonia, Akapnou, Ora, Melini, Sikopetra, Odou, Agion Vavatsinias and Vavatsinias came under control around 08:00 this morning.

Due to the great extent of the fire, firefighting forces from the Forestry Department remain in the region to tackle possible resurgences. The fire burnt around 55 sq km of forest and farmland, killed four people near the Odou community while houses and properties were destroyed.

It said that more than 600 people from the Forestry Department, Police, Fire Service, Civil Defence, the Fauna and Wildlife Service, the district administration of Limassol and Larnaca, the National Guard, community councils as well as volunteers helped to put the fire under control.

More than 70 fire engines were used, tractors and tank trucks. The burnt area was mapped by a National Guard drone to locate possible fire outbreaks.

The Ifestos plan was put into action due to the extent of the fire and the government appealed for help from overseas. The Icarus Plan II, which forms the basis of joint fire-fighting on the island was also implemented. Eleven planes took part in the firefighting including two planes from the British Bases, two Canadair from Greece and two Air Tractor planes from Israel, the press release added.