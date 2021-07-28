President Anastasiades correctly stated in his interview with ‘Euronews’ that the most effective way to avert and reverse the negative facts on the Cyprus problem is through the resumption of a dialogue for the solution (of the Cyprus problem). He is also correct to declare that he is ready to engage in a dialogue from where it was interrupted at Crans Montana. The problem, however, lies in the fact that Anastasiades is not convincing the international community of his readiness to do so. Furthermore, President Anastasiades unreliability is due to the fact that for some years now he has continued to open and question key convergences that have been recorded: on political equality and in particular on the one positive vote, the competences of the central government, the state formation and so on. Mr. Anastasiades must choose: either he is ready to engage in a dialogue from where it had remained at Crans Montana in 2017, that is to say given the convergences recorded, or he wants to reopen and renegotiate them. You can’t do both.

Anastasiades is correct to reject the dangerous and novel ideas of the British which represent a regression towards the unacceptable Turkish demands for the existence of a two state solution. AKEL was the first to say, and has for some time been saying, that these British machinations must be confronted decisively. However, this is very different from the President’s choice to clash with the United Nations and its representatives. The question arises: If the Greek Cypriot side is going to clash with the UN, then from where else in the world will Cyprus turn to for the Cyprus problem? In addition, what exact purpose is served today when Mr. Anastasiades keeps repeating his own narrative of what happened at Crans Montana, given that no one in the international community adopts his narrative?

The Cyprus problem is sinking into the quicksand of the absence of any negotiations. AKEL insists that the Greek Cypriot side needs to assume decisive and convincing initiatives in order to reverse the disastrous course that developments have taken on the Cyprus problem.

Statement by AKEL C.C. Spokesperson Giorgos Koukoumas