Police in Cyprus conducted a total of 3,326 checks the last 24 hours for measures against COVID and fined 61 persons and 4 shop owners.

In Nicosia the Police made 920 checks and fined 23 individuals and one shop owner, in Limassol 462 and fined 23 people and 2 shop owners and in Larnaka 470 checks during which 9 people were fined. In Pafos the police checks were 647 and 3 people and one shop owner were fined.

In Famagusta 466 checks were carried out and the Police fined 3 citizens and in Morphou the Police carried out 85 checks and no fine was issued.

The Traffic Department and the Marine Police carried out 247 and 29 checks and no violation of measures was found.