Yiannis Karousos, Minister of Transport, Communication and Works presented a general policy framework aiming at boosting electric vehicle (EV) registration to 25% of new registration by 2030, in a bid to reduce Cyprus’ carbon footprint.

The general policy for the promotion of the EVs includes strategic targets, the necessary actions to establish the legal framework, measures to be implemented in pursuing these targets as well as competencies and actions for each competent Ministry.



According to an official press release, the policy framework implementation for the promotion of EVs will contribute to reduce emissions which is a target of the EU in the context of the Green Deal. Furthermore, the review of Cyprus’ integrated national energy and climate plan in achieving climate neutrality goals stipulates that 50% of carbon emissions should come from ­the transport sector.



Karousos said that a significant number of actions to promote EVs will be funded by the Cyprus national Recovery and Resilience Fund which earmarked €38.6 million.



The national target is by 2030 EVs to amount 25% of new vehicle registrations, while as of 2030 the government will only purchase electric vehicles, where applicable, Karousos added.



He also said that the policy framework includes incentives for the purchase of EV, private cars, motorcycles, scooters, buses, commercial vehicles and taxies.



“Our target is the registration of 36,000 EVs by 2030 compared with 210 EVs registered in 2021,” Karousos said.



He also noted that 28 electric buses for public transport within city centres will be purchased while Cyprus Post and the Public Service will replace their current motorcycle fleet with electric motorcycles.



With regard to EV infrastructure, Karousos said the policy includes parking and charging points, namely deploying 1,000 charging stations and 40 fast-charge stations in highways and public areas by 2026.