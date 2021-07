Nicos Nouris, the Minister of the Interior, also said the Cabinet decided to provide financial aid to the families of the four Egyptian workers that perished in the fire. Two of the families will receive €95,000 each in aid and the other two will be given €185,000 and €245,000 respectively, he said.

The families will also receive an additional allowance of €35,000 for each of victim’s children and they will be provided with scholarships for studies in Cyprus’ universities.