A man and a woman wearing protective masks walk by a Cypriot military guard post across the UN buffer zone in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, April 26, 2021. [Petros Karadjias/AP]

The Health Minister of Cyprus, Michalis Hadjipantelas, announced stricter coronavirus restrictions on Friday after the number of new daily infections increased more than 11-fold in recent days.

Under the new rules, people will be required to present their SafePass before entering restaurants and other entertainment venues, such as cafes, bars and nightclubs.

The SafePass provides confirmation that the holder has either recovered from Covid-19, been vaccinated or tested negative.

Hadjipantelas said that a SafePass is required to visit all venues, either outdoors or indoors, where there are more than 20 people, including members of staff.

He also said that customers at hospitality and entertainment venues must always be seated and no more than 10 people will be allowed around a table.

Dancing will be prohibited, unless all customers have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from an infection.

The Ministry of Finance has already announced that public servants will be required to present a SafePass when reporting for work. If they fail to comply, they will be sent home and each day of absence from work will be deducted from their annual leave.

Hadjipantelas said that children’s campsites will be shut down as of July 23. [Xinhua