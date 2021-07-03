As flames rage out of control due to a large fire that began Saturday in the district of Limassol, Cyprus has requested the assistance of Israel and the EU.

The fire has burned homes and authorities evacuated many villages in the Limassol and Larnaka districts. Off duty personnel have been called to help with the efforts to extinguish the fires.

In statements to CNA, Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christoulides said that at the request of the Minister of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environment Costas Kadis, the Republic of Cyprus requested assistance with four aircraft.

Minister Kadis told CNA that the situation is difficult and that is why they asked for the assistance from both Israel and the European Union. He said that they asked for four aircraft which are expected to arrive as soon as possible, since most likely the aircraft will come to Cyprus from Greece.