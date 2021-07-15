The Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that one person died of COVID19, bringing the total number of deaths to 383, (256 men, and 127 women).

In the last 24 hours there have been 1,120 new infections with positivity rate reaching 1.79%, while 165 patients are being treated 40 of whom in a critical condition.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic 87,305 people tested positive.

The patient who died was a 56 year old woman. The median age of the deceased is 77,2.

Out of the 40 patients who are in a serious condition, 16 are intubated.

In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 50 patients, in the Nicosia GH 42, in the Limassol GH 46, in the Larnaka GH 22 and in the Makario Hospital in Nicosia 5.

Out of the 62,656 tests, 6,136 were done with the PCR method and the rest with the antigen rapid test method.

The 1,120 new cases were found as follows: 169 from contact tracing, 6 from samples at airports, 210 after private initiative, 20 from samples taken at the Microbiology Labs of the General Hospitals, 2 from tests after GP referrals, 42 from antigen rapid tests done in private laboratories and pharmacies and 671 from antigen rapid tests.