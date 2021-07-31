The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday the death of two patients to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 421, while 288 people are in state hospitals 82 of whom in a serious condition. It is noted that 91,13 of those hospitalised are not vaccinated.

In addition, 527 new coronavirus cases were detected. The positivity rate stands at 0,56%. The total number of cases since the pandemic broke out reached 101.946.



The patients who succumbed are two men aged 68 and 82. Deaths rose to 421 (276 men and 145 women). Their median age is 77.2.



Out of the 82 patients who are in a critical condition, 39 are intubated. In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 71 patients, in the Nicosia General Hospital 88, in the Limassol General Hospital 81, in the Larnaka General Hospital 28, in the Pafos General Hospital 13 and in the Makario Hospital in Nicosia there are 3 people hospitalised.

In the last 24 hours 94,279 tests were conducted,7,227 with the PCR method and the rest with the antigen rapid test method and 527 new cases were found as follows: 5 from contact tracing, 8 from samples taken at airports, 48 from tests done after private initiative, 9 from samples taken at the Microbiology Labs of the General Hospitals, 2 from GP referrals, 35 from antigen rapid tests done in private laboratories and pharmacies and 420 from antigen rapid tests.