One more person has died from COVID-19 with total deaths reaching 384, authorities in Cyprus said on Friday, announcing 953 new cases out of 73,011 tests with the positivity rate standing at 1.31%. At the same time, 190 patients are treated in hospital, 44 of whom in a serious condition.



The total number of deaths is 384, 256 or 67% men and 128 or 33% women. The median age of the deceased is 77.2. Total cases reported since the outbreak of the pandemic have reached 89,410, the Ministry of Health has said in a press release.

The deceased announced on Friday was a 90 year-old woman who passed away at Famagusta General Hospital.

In total, 190 patients with COVID-19 are being treated in hospital, 44 of whom in a serious condition; 19 are intubated and are being treated in an ICU and another 25 are in an increased care unit. According to the Ministry of Health 89.5% of COVID-19 patients treated in hospital have not been vaccinated.



A total of 73,011 tests, 8,260 by PCR method and 64,751 by antigen rapid test method, were carried out on Friday, detecting 953 new COVID-19 cases as follows:



Eighty three people tested positive out of 945 samples through contact tracing; 13 people tested positive out of 2,903 samples tested in the Larnaca and Pafos airports; 131 people tested positive out 4,012 samples tested privately; 12 people were found to be positive out of 276 samples from the General Hospitals Microbiology Labs; 2 people tested positive from 124 samples taken following GP referrals and screening in public health centres; 62 people tested positive out of 1,997 samples tested by antigen rapid tests in private labs and pharmacies and 650 people were detected as positive out of 62,754 samples tested by antigen rapid test in the context of a government testing drive.