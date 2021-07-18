Cyprus’ Health Ministry announced on Sunday that one person died due to COVID-19, with the death toll rising to 385 since the start of the pandemic. Moreover, 858 new Covid cases were announced, with a positivity rate of 1.21%. Patients in hospitals increased to 218 of whom 55 in serious condition. According to the figures, 91.3% of the patients in hospitals have not been vaccinated.



The person who died was an 86 year old woman who passed away in Limassol General Hospital. The total number since the pandemic broke out is 385 of whom 256 are male (66.5%), and 129 female (33.5%) and the median age is 77,3 years.



Today`s cases were detected from a total of 70,809 tests (rapid and PCR). The total number of cases is 91,196.



From the 70,809 tests, 6,755 were PCR and 64,054 rapid and the cases were detected as follows: 14 from 4,223 tests in airports

75 from 2,425 tests done on private initiative, 9 from 107 tests done at Microbiological Labs at General Hospitals, 60 from 1,805 rapid tests at private labs or pharmacies and 700 cases from 62,249 rapid tests done via the mass testing of the population.



The positivity rate from rapid tests stands at 0.97% in Nicosia from 22,727 tests, at 1.20% in Limassol from 16,195 tests, at 1.53% in Larnaca from 9,636 tests, at 0.88% in Paphos from 7.993 tests and at 1.26% in Famagusta from 5,400 tests