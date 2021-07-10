The Ministry of Health announced on Friday 882 new coronavirus cases (positivity rate 1.42%), while 117 people are in hospitals, 30 of whom in a serious condition.

No deaths were recorded and thus their number remains at 380, (254 men or 67%, and 126 women 33%). The median age of the deceased is 77,3.

Since the pandemic broke out there have been 82,463 infections in Cyprus.



Out of the 30 patients who are in a critical condition, 12 are intubated. In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 38 patients, 36 are in the Nicosia General Hospital, 39 in the Limassol General Hospital and 4 in the Makario Hospital in Nicosia.

The 882 new cases were found after 62,161 tests done with the PCR method (6,873) and the antigen rapid test method (55,288).

The new cases were found as follows: 5 from samples taken at airports, 157 from tests done after private initiative, 26 from samples taken at the Microbiology Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 27 from antigen rapid tests done in private laboratories and pharmacies and 667 from antigen rapid testing.