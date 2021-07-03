The Ministry of Health announced on Friday 529 new coronavirus cases with the positivity rate reaching 1.17%. Meanwhile, 54 patients are receiving treatment in state hospitals, 20 of whom in a serious condition.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic 76,862 have been infected with the virus in Cyprus.



No deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, thus their number remains at 378, 254 men or 67% and 124 women or 33%.

The median age of the deceased is 77 years.

Out of the 20 people who are in a critical condition, 7 are intubated. In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 28 patients, 15 are in the Nicosia General Hospital, and 11 in the Limassol General Hospital.

A total of 45,212 laboratory tests were carried out on Friday, 6,531 of which with the PCR method and the remaining with the antigen rapid test method.

The 529 new cases were found as follows: 9 from samples taken at airports, 65 from samples tested privately, 14 from samples taken at the Microbiology Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 18 from antigen rapid tests done in private laboratories and pharmacies and 423 from antigen rapid tests.