The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday the death of four patients to COVID19, bringing the total number of deaths to 416, while 283 people are in state hospitals 83 of whom in a serious condition. It is noted that 88.3% of those hospitalised are not vaccinated.

In addition, 655 new coronavirus cases were detected. The positivity rate stands at 0.96%. The total number of cases since the pandemic broke out reached 100,784.



The four people who died were two women 66 and 89 years old, and two men 60 and 70 years old. Deaths rose to 416

(272 men and 144 women). Their median age is 77.2.



Out of the 83 patients who are in a critical condition, 39 are intubated. In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 64 patients, in the Nicosia General Hospital 86, in the Limassol General Hospital 83, in the Larnaka General Hospital 42, in the Pafos General Hospital 1 and in the Makario Hospital in Nicosia there are 7 people hospitalised.

In the last 24 hours 68,230 tests were conducted, 7,425 with the PCR method and the rest with the antigen rapid test method and 655 new cases were found as follows: 66 from contact tracing, 8 from samples taken at airports, 119 from tests done after private initiative, 13 from samples taken at the Microbiology Labs of the General Hospitals, 1 from GP referrals, 28 from antigen rapid tests done in private laboratories and pharmacies and 420 from antigen rapid tests.