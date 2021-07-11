Authorities in Cyprus reported 960 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday out of 69,310 tests carried out. The positivity rate stands at 1.39%. At the same time 125 patients with the disease are treated in hospital, 32 of whom in a serious condition.

No deaths were reported on Saturday, the Ministry of Health says in a press release, with the number of deaths remaining at 380, 254 or 67% men and 126 or 33% women. The median age of the deceased is 77.3. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Cyprus has reached 83,423.



In total, 125 patients are treated in hospitals across the island, 32 of whom in a serious condition; thirteen are intubated while another one is treated an ICU but is breathing without the help of a ventilator; eighteen people are treated in an increased care unit.

A total of 69,310 tests were carried out on Saturday, 8,097 by PCR method and 61,213 by rapid antigen test method resulting in the detection of 960 new COVID-19 cases as follows:

Out of 1,164 samples taken through contact tracing 105 people tested positive; out of 2,223 samples taken at the Larnaca and Pafos airports 6 people tested positive; out of 4,334 samples tested privately 13 people were found to be positive; out of 129 from GP referrals and through the public health centres one person tested positive; out of 1,548 samples tested by antigen rapid test method in private labs and pharmacies 44 people were found to be positive, while another 572 people tested positive from 59,665 samples tested by antigen rapid test method in the context of the government testing drive.