Cyprus authorities on Monday reported 832 new COVID cases bringing total to 85,104. The positivity rate stands at 1.39% while 153 people are in hospitals, 40 of whom in serious condition. The total deaths since the pandemic broke out remains at 380.

The new cases were detected from a total of 59.764 tests (rapid and PCR).

From the 40 patients in serious condition, 16 are intubated, one is in the ICU and 23 in ACU.

The 832 cases were detected as follows: 7 from 272 samples taken in the framework of contact tracing,

12 from 3.203 tests at the airports, 92 from 2,392 tests done on private initiative,

21 from 312 tests done at the Microbiological labs of General Hospitals, 1 from 186 tests done following GP referrals or testing at the public clinics, 25 from 718 rapid tests at private labs or pharmacies and 674 from 52,681 rapid tests in the framework of mass testing of the population.

The positivity rate based on the cases detected from rapid tests stands at 0.98% in Nicosia from 19,495 tests, at 1.96% in Limassol from 12,217 tests, at 1.25% in Larnaka from 8,646 tests , at 1.07% in Paphos from 1.07% tests and at 1.47% in Famagusta from 3,955 tests.