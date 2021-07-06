Cyprus` Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday 827 new coronavirus cases with the positivity rate reaching 1.99%. A total of 89 patients are receiving treatment in state hospitals, 26 of whom in a serious condition.



No deaths were recorded, thus total fatalities continue to be 380 since the outbreak of the pandemic, 254 or 67% men and 126 or 33% women. The median age of the of the people who died from the disease is 77.3 years.



A total of 79,636 have been infected with the virus in Cyprus.

Out of the 26 people who are in a critical condition, ten are intubated, 2 are in ICU and 14 in ACU.

In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 39 patients, 25 are in the Nicosia General Hospital, 22 in the Limassol General Hospital and 3 at Makarios Hospital in Nicosia.

Today`s cases were detected from a total of 41,606 tests (rapid and PCR). The 6,131 were PCR and the 35,475 rapid and the cases were detected as follows: 62 from 399 tests done in the framework of the contact tracing process, 6 from 2,141 tests at the airports, 116 from 3,013 samples from private initiative, 5 from 175 tests at the Microbiology labs of General Hospitals, 46 from 820 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies and 592 from 34,655 rapid tests done in the framework of mass testing of the population.

The positivity rate from the rapid tests stands at 1.35% in Nicosia, at 2.50% in Limassol, at 1.68% in Larnaka, at 1.79% in Famagusta and at 1.50% in Pafos.