A total of 429 new coronavirus infections were recorded on Wednesday in Cyprus. The Ministry of Health also announced that 54 patients are receiving treatment in hospital, 20 of whom are in a serious condition.

The positivity rate stands at 1.18%.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, there have been 75,860 coronavirus cases in Cyprus.

No deaths were recorded, thus their number remains at 378, (254 men or 67%, and 124 women or 33%). The median age of the deceased is 77 years.

Out of the 20 patients in a critical condition, 6 are intubated.

In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 25 patients, 14 others are in the Nicosia General Hospital, 14 in the Limassol General Hospital and finally one patient is being treated in the Makario Hospital in Nicosia.

A total of 36,239 tests were carried out with the PCR method (5,219) and the antigen rapid test method (31,020). The 429 new cases were traced as follows: 61 from contact tracing, 7 from samples taken at airports, 35 from the private initiative, 9 from samples taken at the Microbiology Laboratories of the General Hospitals, 11 from antigen rapid tests done in private laboratories and pharmacies and 306 from antigen rapid tests.