Ηealth Ministry on Saturday reported 3 deaths from COVID and 789 new cases from a total of 74,198 tests. A total of 259 patients are getting treatment in hospitals of whom 69 in serious condition. According to the figures, 88% of the patients were not vaccinated.

The total deaths in Cyprus are 401 and the total of cases since the pandemic broke out are 96,991.Positivity rate stands now at 1,06%.

The deceased are a female 84 years old who passed away at the Famagusta Reference Hospital, a 67 year old male who passed away at the Limassol General Hospital and a female 94 years old who died at the Nicosia General Hospital.

From the 401 deaths, 265 are male (66%) and 136 female (34%) and the median age is 77,3 years.

From the 69 patients in serious condition, 28 are intubated, 3 are in an ICU and 38 in ACU.

From the 74,198 tests today, 5,812 were PCR and 68,386 rapid tests and the new cases were detected as follows:

8 from 2,409 samles at the airports, 158 from 3,156 tests done on private initiative, 21 from 247 tests at the Microbiological Labs of General Hospitals, 26 from 500 rapid tests at private labs and pharmacies , 576 from 67,886 rapid tests in the framework of rapid testing of the population.

The positivity rate from the rapid tests is at 0,81% in Nicosia from 24,025 tests, at 1,02% in Limassol from 15,244 tests, 0,95% in Larnaka from 11,444 tests, at 0,77% in Paphos from 8,808 tests and at 0,63% in Famagusta from 7,821 tests.