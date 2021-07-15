Cyprus remains in the UK government`s amber list, following changes to international travel rules for COVID-19.

UK Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, has announced limited changes as regards the lists of countries. Spanish Balearic islands have been placed in the amber list while previously they were in the green list.

Bulgaria and Hong-Kong have been placed in the green list, as well as Croatia and Taiwan. The last two are under close supervision and may be included again in the amber list.

The changes to international travel rules for amber list countries from 4am UK time on Monday 19 July are as follows:

You will not need to quarantine on arrival in England or take a day 8 COVID-19 test, as long as you have been fully vaccinated under the UK vaccination programme have not been in a red list country in the 10 days before you arrive in England

Fully vaccinated means that you have had your final dose of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before the date you arrive in England.

You will need to declare that you have been fully vaccinated on your passenger locator form show proof of your vaccination status to your carrier (ferry, airline or train) when you travel

Children under the age of 18, who are returning to the UK, and people taking part in formally approved COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials will also be exempt from requirements to quarantine and take the day 8 test.

If you are not fully vaccinated under the UK vaccination programme, you will have to quarantine on arrival and take both the day 2 and day 8 tests.