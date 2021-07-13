NICOSIA — Cyprus is requiring vaccinations or negative tests to enter restaurants, bars and other venues amid a surge of infections, primarily among younger people.

Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas says 90% of new coronavirus cases are among those who have neither been fully vaccinated nor received at least one shot, leading to an increase in hospitalizations of patients with serious symptoms.

Hadjipantelas says for the remainder of July, a maximum of 350 people who present a so-called “SafePass,” indicating that they’ve either been vaccinated, tested or recovered from the coronavirus. They will be permitted in bar, club and restaurant indoor areas.

That number increases to 500 people for outdoor areas at those venues. The owners of these establishments will be responsible for applying the new restrictions while police will be conducting regular inspections.

These restrictions also apply to theaters, cinemas, places of worship, art galleries and sports venues – except soccer stadiums.