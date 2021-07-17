Cyprus is reaching half a million people who got their 1st dose of COVID vaccines, updated figures by the Health Ministry show.

Figures until July 16 show that 499,985 people (69.7%) got the 1st dose while 60.7% concluded the vaccination scheme.

As regards ages and administration of 1st dose, figures until Friday show that 20.7% of 16-17 years old got their 1st dose (13.3% in July 9), in ages 18-19 the percentage is 35.2% (30.7% July 9) in ages 20-29 is 43.8% (39.4% July 9), in ages 30-39 stands at 59.4% (56% July 9), in ages 40-49 is 78.6% (75.6% July 9), in ages 50-59 is 76.2% (73.9% July 9), in ages 60-69 this percentage stands at 84.7% (83.3% July 9), in 70-79 is 93.1% (92.4 July 9) and in ages over 80 is 93.7% (93% July 9).

District-wise the figures (July 16) are 74.7% in Famagusta, 63.7% in Larnaka, 67% in Limassol, 70.4% in Nicosia and 76,6% in Paphos.