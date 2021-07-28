Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou has been awarded the AHEPA 2021 George Paraskevaides medal.

The medal was presented to Photiou in the framework of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) 99th meeting in Athens.

In his speech, Photiou noted that AHEPA is the largest and oldest Greek-American union that promotes the ideals of Hellenism, charity, family and excellence.

He also said that AHEPA’s role has been decisive in mobilising interest and involving important dignitaries both in the US and other areas, in efforts for a Cyprus settlement.

Photiou also underlined AHEPA’s role in the humanitarian issue of the missing persons.