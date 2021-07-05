Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades held phone conversations with foreign leaders and the leader of the Turkish Cypriot community on the devastating fires that broke out in Cyprus and claimed the lives of 4 Egyptian citizens, leaving behind 3,134 hectares of burnt land and forests.

A written statement by Deputy Government Spokeswoman Niovi Parisinou says that President Anastasiades spoke with Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis who expressed his sorrow about the devastation and his support of the efforts of the Republic of Cyprus at the European Union level to receive financial assistance for the consequences of the catastrophic fire.

The President thanked the Greek PM for Greece`s support saying that this proves yet once again the close cooperation between the two countries.

The President of the Republic also had a telephone conversation today with the Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett, during which he thanked Israel for its significant assistance in extinguishing the fires, which he noted, confirms the depth of relations between the two Governments.

Bennett expressed his support to the Cypriot people and the two leaders agreed to meet in the near future.

Cyprus government also thanked the EU for its support. Gratitude was also extended to Lebanon, Jordan, Serbia, France, Italy and Palestine for their assistance.

The leader of the Turkish Cypriot community, Ersin Tatar, also contacted the President of the Republic late Saturday afternoon, expressing his readiness to provide assistance. The President thanked Tatar and informed him that their assistance would be requested if deemed appropriate.