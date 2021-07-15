President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades has said that he expects the UN and the EU to respond accordingly to Turkey`s behavior, noting that the effort of the government of Cyprus is to prevent any fait accompli during the illegal visit of the Turkish President in the Turkish-occupied areas of Cyprus.

In statements to journalists on his arrival at a reception at the French Embassy on the occasion of the French national day, the President said that the government`s efforts aim to prevent any fait accompli in Famagusta.

Asked if the measures considered by the National Council as a response to any Turkish announcements could prevent Turkey`s provocative and illegal actions in Famagusta, the President said that “every effort is to prevent any fait acccompli that Turkey may seek through the presence or any announcements of the Turkish President”.

Asked if the efforts will yield results, President Anastasiades said that representations are being made, adding that “I expect from both the UN and the EU to react accordingly to Turkey`s behavior “.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded and still occupies 37% of the island`s territory.

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.