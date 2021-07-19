President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades said that the government will wait for Erdogan to conclude his illegal visit to the occupied areas of Cyprus and then will take action.

Speaking to the press Monday on the sidelines of an event for the missing persons, the President was invited to comment on Erdogan`s statements earlier today. The President said that there was no doubt that Erdogan would repeat the provocative positions.

He said that we will wait for the visit to be over and then will make representations.