Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, apologised on Friday for his government’s shortcomings regarding the Cyprus’ citizenship by investment program, that caused, as he said dissatisfaction and distrust among the citizens.



Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Ministers and the Government`s communication team, the President took stock of the achievements of his administration in the past eight years and referred to the goals for the next 20 months. He also acknowledged policy areas where there have been shortcomings.



The most important, as he said, was the issue of the Cyprus Investment Program, which, as he noted, was adopted during the administration of late President Tassos Papadopoulos and was continued during the administration of late President Demetris Christofias and also by his government.



He recalled that in 2013 the risk of bankruptcy of the country, forced government to form more attractive incentives to attract investments through the Program.



“Unfortunately, I admit, there has not been the necessary diligence on the part of the Government to address the gaps, deficiencies and weaknesses of a Program which, since its adoption in 2007, due to a lack of legal framework and the required oversight, has been abused by devious people,” he said.

He referred to the final report and the conclusion of the Inquiry Commission on the issue under Myron Nikolatos and described the findings as “extensive, well-structured and documented”. He added that he also agrees with the final conclusions of the Commission, where responsibilities are attributed either to the current or previous Governments, or to the House of Representatives, or to officers of the Public Service or providers.



“Nevertheless, I will not rely on the findings to avoid my responsibilities. I boldly acknowledge everything that concerns my administration,” he said.

He added that, “I do not hesitate, boldly, to apologise and ask the people’s forgiveness for our mistakes, which caused an unprecedented political conflict that in most cases exceeded the limits of political civility, with disparaging allegations, personal attacks and slander about both myself and members of my Government”.

He also pointed out that, contrary to what was attempted to be attributed to him, nowhere in the report are there findings attributing to either himself or members of the government motives of fraud or corruption.



He also confessed that what took place in relation to the Investment Program, was for him the most painful period during his 40-year presence in politics.



Referring to the measures taken by the Government, the President said that it has decided the final termination of the Program, the establishment of the Committee for the Deprivation of Citizenship by those who fraudulently acquired it and the appointment of a Commission of Inquiry, with quasi-judicial powers.



He added that Cabinet has decided to establish an inter-ministerial Committee which will study the remarks of the Commission in order to adopt practices that will prevent similar shortcomings and weaknesses in decisions or programmes that are adopted across the spectrum of Public Administration.



Referring to the remaining 20 months of his government, he said that he calls and expects both the new and the current Ministers, deputy ministers and other members of the Government to intensify their efforts and, through hard work and dedication to his vision do their utmost to achieve the national objectives relating to the responsibilities of their portfolios.



Objectives, he said, that have already been set and concern the implementation of the announcements of the Government Program of 2013 and 2018, but also the reforms and investment actions of the National Plan “Cyprus – Tomorrow”.





New Members of the Government

Stefi Drakou takes over the Ministry of Justice and Public Order to replace Emily Yiolitis, and Michalis Hatzipandelas takes over the Ministry of Health to replace Konstantinos Ioannou. Marios Pelekanos will be the new Government Spokesman, Niovi Parisinou will be the Deputy Government Spokesperson, while Andreas Iosif will be the new Director of the President`s Press Office. They replace Kyriakos Koushos, Panagiotis Sentonas and Victor Papadopoulos respectively. Panagiotis Sentonas assumes the position of Citizen Commissioner, replacing the institution of Volunteer Commissioner, a position held by Yiannis Yiannakis.



At the same time, the President stated that the Deputy Minister of Social Welfare, Anastasia Anthousi, will take office immediately after the approval of the supplementary budget. He also noted that for the first time there is a presence of 5 renowned women in the government.



Addressing the newly appointed ministers, he said that the appointments were based on their academic knowledge, their scientific expertise, professionalism and experience, but also on their ethos and honesty.



The newly appointed members of the Government expressed their readiness to carry out the demanding work they undertake and to work diligently for the implementation of both the Government program of the Government and the National Plan “Cyprus-Tomorrow”.



Speaking on behalf of all the new Members the Minister of Justice Stefi Drakou assured of their desire for the widest possible cooperation and consultation with all political forces – regardless of political or ideological positions.