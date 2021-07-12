Cyprus police fined 76 individuals and seven shop owners in the last 24 hours for violations of measures against the spread of COVID-19 after carrying out 6,163 checks.

A Police spokesperson said that the seven violations concerned non-presentation of safe pass for customers, employees and even the owners themselves.

In Nicosia, a total of 2,036 checks were held and 76 citizens were fined as well as four shop owners.

In Limassol 547 checks were conducted with 17 bookings and three shop owners. In Larnaca after 801 checks 11 citizens were reported, in Pafos after 1,405 checks, eight people were booked, in Famagusta Police conducted 906 checks and reported nine citizens while in Morphou after 162 checks two individuals were reported.

The Traffic Department carried out 205 checks while the Marine Police 98 and no violation of measures were reported.

A safe pass presentation is mandatory in almost all hospitality venues and other event premises following a government decree aiming to curb the spread of coronavirus in Cyprus.