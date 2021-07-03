Police have given out contact numbers to be used by those who are in immediate need and have to evacuate as fires continue to rage Saturday evening in communities of Limassol and Larnaca district.

The numbers are 24 804373 and 24 804374.

The devastating fire started in the village of Arakapas and spread to the other villages in the region.

Police Spokesman Christos Andreou said the fire is still out of control and staff had to be called in from Limassol and Larnaca districts as well as from the Emergency Response Unit.



The numbers can be used by persons who are in need of immediate help or are in danger or need directions on how to escape from where they are.

The public is advised to avoid roads that lead to Odou- Melini, Lefkara- Vavatsinias, Pareklisias,-Kellaki, Akrountas- Dieronas, Hirokitia- Vavlas, and Farmaka – Odou.