The Police fined 52 individuals and 3 shop owners for violating measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.



A police spokesman told CNA, that in the last 24 hours ending at 06:00 local time the Force carried 3.368 checks throughout the government-controlled areas.



In Nicosia the police carried out 1,089 checks reporting 1 shop owner and 11 individuals, in Limassol 343 checks were carried out reporting 9 individuals, in Larnaca 647 checks were carried out with 8 individuals fined, in Pafos 315 checks were conducted with 1 shop owner and 3 individuals fined, while 21 individuals and one shop owner were booked in Famagusta following 580 checks.

In the Morphou area the Police carried out 107 checks with no fines issued, while the Traffic Department and the Port and Marine Police carried out 252 and 25 checks respectively with no reports issued.

