Police booked 46 citizens and six shop owners in the last 24 hours after performing 3,089 checks for violations of measures against the spread of COVID-19.

A Police press release said most people reported failed to use their protective masks.

At the same time, six shop owners or people in charge of establishments were booked. In two of the cases, customers did not have a safe pass and in another case, the person in charge and employees could not present a safe pass. In all six cases fines of the order of 2,500 euros were handed out.

A safe pass presentation is mandatory in almost all hospitality venues and other event premises following a government decree aiming to curb the spread of coronavirus in Cyprus.