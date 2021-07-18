Cyprus on Sunday paid tribute to all those who lost their lives during the 1974 Turkish invasion of the island.

Memorial services were held in all districts, in the presence of the House Speaker and Ministers who laid wreaths on behalf of the President of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades.

The official memorial will be held Tuesday, the day of the invasion, in Nicosia, in the presence of the President of the Republic and the Defense Minister.



House Speaker Annita Demetriou, who attended the service held at Mammari, in Nicosia District, said that we are before a critical time where Turkey is extending its destabilizing role in the region, violating sovereign rights and the territorial integrity of various countries in the area. She noted that we remain firm in our position that the UN talks for the reunification of the country need to start the soonest, however there needs to be a realistic perspective for success. Demetriou also said that the UN needs to contribute so that we have a new round of talks with no threats or intimidating conditions.

Defense Minister Charalampos Petrides delivered a speech at the memorial service at Latsia, Nicosia, pointing out that our country today is faced with even bigger challenges as Turkey violates our rights in the exclusive economic zone and in the fenced off town of Varosha. He said that we need to face these challenges with unity and carry on the efforts to fulfil our obligations and safeguard the rights of our people on the basis of the international and European law. He also said that the President has conveyed our will and determination to engage in a new round of talks for the reunification of the island.



Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou attended the memorial in Limassol and the Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela attended the service held at Paphos and laid a wreath on behalf of the government. At the services held in Paralimni and Peristerona Deputy Minister of Social Welfare and Agricultural Minister represented the government, respectively. Government Spokesman was at the sevice in Pelentri, Limassol.



In Larnaca, Energy Minister Natasa Pilides expressed hope that the Turkish provocations will find an answer by the international community pointing out that we cannot accept a new fait accompli on the island. She said that the Greek Cypriot side continues its efforts for the resumption of the talks that will lead to a just and viable solution and hoped that the Turkish Cypriots will embrace this effort.

Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou delivered a speech at the memorial service in Dali village and pointed out that we need to draw lessons from the sacrifices of our heroes and work to fulfil our historical duty. Referring to all those who went missing during the invasion and their remains have not yet been located or identified, Photiou said that we will carry on our efforts to bring an end to the ordeal of the relatives. He also pointed out Turkey’s responsibilities and the fact that there is no cooperation on this humanitarian issue.



Head of the Press Office of the President, Andreas Iosif attended the memorial service for the fallen heroes of Lysi, which was held at the village of Meneou. He noted that we need to be united and show determination and will in order to face the challenges before us and Turkey’s provocations. He assured of the President’s determination to work for the reunification of the country.



Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded and still occupies 37% of the island`s territory.

Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results. A 5+1 Informal Meeting that took place in Geneva, on April 27-29, failed to find enough common ground to allow for the resumption of formal negotiations in relation to the settlement of the Cyprus problem.



UN Secretary – General, Antonio Guterres, has said that he will convene in the near future another meeting of the 5+1, the five plus the United Nations, again with the objective to move in the direction of reaching common ground to allow for formal negotiations to start.