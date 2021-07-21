Cyprus Health Ministry has announced that one COVID-19 patient died on Tuesday, while 995 new COVID-19 cases were traced (positivity rate 1.48%). The patient who died is a 76-year-old man, who passed away in Nicosia General Hospital Intensive Treatment Unit.

The number of patients who have died since the outbreak of the pandemic in Cyprus is now 391, while the total number of confirmed cases increased to 93.247. Two hundred and thirty-one patients are treated in hospital, 59 of whom in a serious condition. Ninety per cent of the patients who are hospitalized have not been vaccinated.

A total of 67.331 test were conducted on Tuesday using the PCR method (7.704) and antigen rapid tests (59.627).

Out of the 391 patients who have died 260 are men (67%) and 131 are women (33%). Their median age is 77.2 years old.



Twenty three of the 59 patients whose condition is critical are intubated in an Intensive Treatment Unit, while 36 are treated in an Increased Care Unit

The 995 new COVID-19 cases were traced as follows: 104 cases out of 529 samples taken while tracing the contacts of already confirmed cases, 12 cases out of 2.421 samples taken by passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports, 240 cases out of 4.170 samples taken on private initiative, 26 cases out of 282 samples taken by the General Hospitals Microbiology Labs, one case out of 302 samples tested in the framework of referrals by Personal Doctors and checks of special groups of the population at Public Health Centres, 56 cases out of 1.887 samples tested using antigen rapid tests at private clinical labs and pharmacies and 556 cases out of 57.740 samples tested using antigen rapid tests.