The Ministry of Health announced on Friday 895 new coronavirus infections with positivity rate being 1.17%, while 254 patients are in hospitals, 63 of whom in a serious condition.

The total number of infections with the virus since the outbreak of the pandemic reaches 96,202.



The number of deaths stands at 398, of which 264 men and 134 women. Their median age is 77.2.

Out of the 63 patients who are in a critical condition 29 are intubated.

The Ministry said that 88.2% of the patients do not have a vaccination record.

In the Famagusta General Hospital there are 72 patients, 66 in the Nicosia General Hospital, 81 in Limassol, 25 in Larnaka and 10 in the Makario Hospital in Nicosia.

In the last 24 hours there have been 76,273 tests (9,001 with the PCR method and the remaining with the rapid test method). The 895 new coronavirus cases were found as follows: 45 from contact tracing, 2 from samples taken at the airports, 192 from private initiative, 15 from tests done in the Microbiology Labs of the General Hospitals, 3 from GP referrals, 85 from antigen rapid tests done in private laboratories and pharmacies and 553 from antigen rapid testings.