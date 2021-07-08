Cyprus health authorities announced on Wednesday 952 new Covid infections marking a new record since the inception of the pandemic in March 2020.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health, a total 44,045 tests were carried out today with daily test positivity rate rising to 2.16. Following today’s test results total cases amounted to 80,588.

Total hospitalisations rose to 93 of which 27 are treated in ACUs and ECUs and 10 of whom are intubated in ECUs.

No death was recorded today with total fatalities due to Covid remaining at 380 of which 254 male and 126 female.

The 942 new covid infections were diagnosed following 44,045 tests of which 6,144 were PCR tests and 37,901 rapid antigen tests, the Ministry added.

According to the Ministry 109 new cases were diagnosed after 660 samples taken in the context of contact tracing, 144 new cases emerged following 2.164 tests carried out privately, 6 new cases were diagnosed after tests carried out at the airports, 12 new cases after 190 tests carried out by General Hospitals Microbiological Labs, 17 new cases emerged after 448 rapid tests carried out by private labs and pharmacies and 664 tests were diagnosed following 37,453 rapid tests carried out as part of the Ministry’s rapid testing programme.