Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilides said on Thursday that Cyprus` main goal is the completion, by the end of 2022, of the infrastructure development project and the natural gas supply process in the domestic market of Cyprus for energy generation.

Addressing an event by the Cyprus Electricity Authority, the Minister welcomed the fact that the EAC has signed an agreement with the Natural Gas Public Company (DEFA) and paid 43 million euro for its participation in the share capital of the Natural Gas Infrastructure Company (ETYFA) which corresponds to a percentage of 30%.

She noted that Cyprus has achieved since 2018 the national target for the use of Renewable Energy Sources at 13% in 2020, adding that “we are working to set much more ambitious targets, which will allow us to be consistent in our commitment within the European Green Deal for full decarbonization by 2050 “.