The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Cyprus and the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK will be hosting its annual parliamentary meeting, to mark the anniversary of Turkey’s illegal invasion and occupation of Cyprus, virtually this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event will take place on Monday 19 July 2021 from 7:15pm and the whole community is invited to watch the event live as it happens, via www.cypriotfederation.org.uk/parliament

Speakers at the event will include the Cypriot Foreign Minister and Presidential Commissioner, as well as Minister Wendy Morton MP, Shadow Minister Fabian Hamilton MP, Opposition Spokespersons from the SNP (Alyn Smith MP) & Liberal Democrats (Christine Jardine MP), and Parliamentarians from across the major British political parties.

The APPG for Cyprus has long supported the reunification of Cyprus in line with UN Security Council Resolutions. The National Federation of Cypriots in the UK proudly serves as the Secretariat for the APPG for Cyprus.

Please tune in for the event and encourage your friends and family to do the same, on Monday 19 July at 7:15pm, as we continue the struggle for a free and re-united Cyprus.