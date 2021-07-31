The Health Ministry of Cyprus has drastically extended the country’s Covid-19 restrictions on access to public venues in an attempt to stem the spread of coronavirus infections, Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas said on Friday.

From Monday, people aged 12 and over will be obliged to present a SafePass before entering public offices, hospitals and shops where 10 or more people are present, including employees.

A SafePass proves that the bearer has received both doses of a licensed vaccine, or has been infected with coronavirus in the past six months and has recovered, or holds a negative Covid-19 test.

Under the rules currently in force, people aged over 16 and holding a SafePass can enter public offices and private venues where over 20 people are present.

The new regulations will remain in force until the end of August. [Xinhua]